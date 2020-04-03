THE efforts of the Oyo State government to contain and control the COVID-19 pandemic from spreading in the state has received major boosts as well-meaning individuals from within and outside the state joined the fight against the virus through financial donations.

This followed the setting up accounts named Oyo State COVID-19 Endowment Fund in three banks.

A statement signed by Taiwo Adisa, the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde, maintained that the government believes that the setting up of the accounts would allow members of the public interested in supporting the efforts of the Oyo State Government to readily make donations.

The banks, according to information published on the Oyo State official website, oyostate.gov.ng, gave the names of the participating banks as including First Bank: 2035265034; UBA: 102748677 and Unity Bank: 0046196464.

According to the statement, the state’s Commissioner for Finance, Akinola Ojo, gave the nod for the operation of the accounts, which will remain the only avenue by which financial contributions can be made to the state.

The statement also indicated that those seeking to support the state with material donations could make further enquiries by calling 07055522222 and 09041474990.

Reports indicated that with the opening of the accounts, a number of well-meaning individuals have started making contributions.

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, SAN, Lateef Fagbemi, and the chairman of the Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Dotun Sanusi, who kickstarted the donations gave N10 million and N5 million respectively.

Fagbemi, in a letter dated March 30 and addressed to Governor Makinde, commended the works being done by the governor and the state government in curbing the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

He said that “it has been an all-out assault by the state government against the virus.”

He equally commended some of the measures already put in place by the government, while advising that all hands must be on deck to improve on the interventions.

He added that people must be prepared to support the government’s efforts, and that he was donating N10 million in support of the fight against COVID-19 in Oyo State.

Similarly, the Chairman of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort, Sanusi, commended the proactive measures put in place by Governor Makinde to fight the virus in the state, adding that he was complementing the efforts of the government and the Oyo State COVID-19 Task Force with a N5 million donation.

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 14:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)