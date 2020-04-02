The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Oyo State Command, says it has impounded three commercial vehicles for disobeying government’s order on overloading.

The state FRSC Sector Commander, Mrs Uche Chukwurah, disclosed this in a telephone interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Ibadan.

Chukwurah reiterated that the aim was to contain the spread of COVID-19, which had been ravaging the world.

Chukwurah said that transporters had been told not to carry more than one passenger in the front and two at the back seats.

The sector Commander lauded most motorists in the state for obeying the government’s order aimed at mitigating the spread of the pandemic. “The problem we are having now is trying to enforce it on motorcycle riders that are still disobeying the order.

“Some of the bike riders still carry three passengers, excluding the rider. So, our focus now is on bike riders to ensure they don’t carry more than one passenger at a time,” she said.

The sector commander appealed to Nigerians to stay safe and follow the rules and regulations to avoid contracting and spreading the virus.(NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 14:55 GMT |

