THE Kwara Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has expressed its readiness to enforce strict adherence to social distancing by ensuring vehicles are not overloaded.

The Sector Commander, Mr Jonathan Owoade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Thursday that the command is doing all in its power to curb the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) virus pandemic in the state.

“We will ensure that vehicles did not carry more than the specified number of passengers to aid social distancing.

“So, one major step we are taking to reduce the spread of his pandemic is to ensure that commercial vehicles did not carry overload, either of goods or persons.

“Carrying more passengers at this time is dangerous because they will be breathing into one another in the vehicle, and there would be unhealthy touching and interaction, as well as no ventilation.

“I urge every member of the motoring community and the public at large to cooperate with the government, if we strictly obey and adhere to instructions, in no time we will overcome the pandemic.

“Let us all practice good hygiene and please as much as possible stay at home, the virus will not come to you at home, you can only go out to contact it,” the sector commander advised. (NAN)

– Mar. 26, 2020 @ 18:25 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)