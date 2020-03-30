COVID-19: Gov Abiodun tests negative

GOVERNOR Dapo Abiodun on Monday postponed its lockdown borders and all public and private activities till April 3 to enable residents of Ogun State to prepare adequately and stockpile their homes with basic necessities.

The lockdown was initially billed to commence on Sunday Midnight but shifted to Monday 11 pm on Monday indifference to President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive but shifted further to Friday, April 3, after consulting with the President and getting permission from same.

He also disclosed that he had observed self-isolation upon returning to Nigeria after attending the March 10 party in the United Kingdom, adding that he also took a step further by submitting himself to the COVID – 19 test ritual and fortunately came out with a negative result.

Abiodun who announced this in Ikenne, the home town of the late Premier of Old Western Nigeria, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, while inaugurating the 128 beddings COVID – 19 Isolation Centre at the HID Awolowo Model School, Ikenne.

The Governor converted the facility – model school, built by his predecessor but left to lie fallow the same administration to Isolation centre after rescuing from herds of cattle which turned the over a billion naira facility to their resting place.

He revealed that the state has made ready over 300 beds Isolation Centres spread across the state, adding that Ogun planned to build a testing centre for the virus so that nobody from the state would have to go to Lagos for the laboratory test. – The Nation

– Mar. 30, 2020 @ 18:12 GMT |

