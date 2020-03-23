MAJOR streets in Ilorin metropolis were deserted on Monday as civil servants and students stay at home in compliance with Government’s directive to curb the Coronavirus spread.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there was an unusual free flow of vehicular movement in the city for a Monday morning.

NAN reports that areas like Post office, Unity Road junction, Offa Garage, and Taiwo Road witnessed the free flow of traffic as there was no obstruction from pedestrians.

A taxi driver, Mr. Yusuf Ahmed, told NAN that it was unusual for him not to have carried enough passengers on Monday morning.

“Imagine on Monday morning, there is no passenger. It is strange to me. Everybody remains indoors because of this coronavirus,” he said.

Another driver, Segun Onilede, said there was no student on the street to carry to school as everywhere was deserted.

“It has never been like this. The street is deserted. No student or workers to convey. I have been going around with empty car burning fuel,” he said.

A civil servant, Mrs. Motunrayo Aderemi, commended Kwara State Government for the quick action to compel workers to work from home.

“It is better we play safe. The Coronavirus is deadly as we can see. We need to cooperate with the government for our own safety,” she said.

A resident of Taiwo in Ilorin, Mr. Tade Aremu told NAN that the COVID-19 has sent Ilorin residents indoors.

“It is more of house arrest, nobody wants to take any risk for now. We have seen how deadly the virus can be from Italy, China, and Spain,” Aremu said.

NAN reports that residents deserted the streets and most shops were under lock and key in Ilorin. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 11:57 GMT |

