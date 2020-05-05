THE Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Ondo State, has lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for approving the payment of salary arrears of former political office holders in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the governor in April, had approved the payment of the salary arrears of ex-political office holders in the state.

The chairman of IPAC in the state, Mr Charles Fagbohunka, made this commendation in a statement on Tuesday in Akure.

Fagbohunka said that IPAC members were indeed elated by the gesture.

He also lauded the commitment of the governor in ensuring that no sector was left out of his developmental efforts.

“The Akeredolu-led administration doesn’t forget its promises, despite a drastic reduction of federal allocations, there are celebrated infrastructural works ongoing across the state.

“Ondo State is indeed blessed to have Akeredolu at the helms of its affairs,” he said.

Fagbohunka, therefore, promised that the association would continue to collaborate with the administration and advise it where necessary in order to move the state forward. (NAN)

