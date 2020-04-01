The Kaduna State Government has procured foodstuffs and other essentials worth ₦500 million for distribution to vulnerable people to reduce the hardships caused by the lockdown over Coronavirus pandemic.

The Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development, Hajiya Hafsat Baba said this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Baba said the the distribution of the relief materials had commenced in Sabongari local government area of the state.

The Commissioner said the state government had put a Task Force in place to ensure that the relief items get to the appropriate target.

According to her, the materials would be given to cluster groups within each community which would share it to appropriate persons.

She said the cluster groups were selected from various communities across the 23 Local Government areas of the state.

“Those that would handle the distribution include the Imam, deputy Imam, Pastors, community leaders and two responsible women in each community,” she said

The commissioner also said that government officials would lead the distribution in all the local government areas.

She added that members of the State Executive Council have also made various forms of pledges to support government efforts.

She said; “I am in charge of Kaduna North while Commissioner for Environment will be in charge of Kaduna south.

“The distribution has already commenced in Sabon Gari, Zaria.

“As the food items comes in we will be distributing to the respective places accordingly.”

NAN reports that food items to be distributed include rice, beans, garri, noddles, vegetable oil and sugar among others. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 13:45 GMT |

