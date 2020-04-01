A member of Katsina State House of Assembly, Nasir Yahaya has called on his constituents to focus more on good hygiene due to avoid contracting Coronavirus.

Yahaya gave the advice on Wednesday in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Daura.

He said this deadly coronavirus is real and deadlier than Flu, Lassa fever and Ebola virus.

Yahaya, who represents Daura constituency in the Assembly, added that since there has been no specific vaccine for COVID-19, people should focus more on washing hands with water and soap and use hand sensitizer regularly.

He also advised them to always cover their mouth and nose with mask and cough into their elbow or tissue and disposed the tissue paper well.

The lawmaker urged the people of his constituency to avoid close contact as a preventive measure against contracting the virus.

He called the attention of his constituents to cooperate with the government and continue seeking God’s protection.

Yahaya prayed that Allah would protect his constituents from this dreadful virus, and for the recovery of those affected in Nigeria and across the world.

He cautioned the people not to use April Fool Day jokes and the spread rumors that could put lives at risk.

He appreciated the effort of Katsina State Governor, Aminu Masari for taking quick measures and helping to keep Katsina state safe from COVID-19. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 13:35 GMT |

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)