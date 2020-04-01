The FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello has urged uniform personnel who are not on duty to comply with the cessation of movement ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on enforcement of restrictions, Mr Ikharo Attah, gave the advice while speaking with newsmen on the level of compliance to the Presidential directive by the FCT residents, on Wednesday in Abuja.

Attah said the minister had given the team the authority to arrest and prosecute any erring individuals no matter his or her status.

The chairman frowned at the abuse of the stay-at-home order by some uniform personnel and some residents, adding that many were regarding it as a Labour strike.

“Some uniform personnel on mufti with their Identification Card, (not on duty) were seen roaming the street busy doing nothing.

” I accosted one, and he said, he came out because his kids were disturbing him at home, thereby flouting the directives of President Buhari.

” We saw some youths gathering in clusters discussing while some play football in some satellite towns.

” This shows that most people do not actually understand why the President lockdown the nation’s capital,” Attah said.

He, however, said the team had achieved success despite some hitches observed in some satellite towns of FCT.

The chairman rated the level of compliance with the cessation of movement order to 85 per cent, while assuring that it would improve as the days go by.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari had on Sunday ordered cessation of movement in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja for an initial period of 14 days with effect from 11 p.m. on Monday as measure to contain spread of covid-19. (NAN)

Apr. 1, 2020 @ 13:47 GMT

