The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has commended Nigeria’s health workers for their sacrifice, courage and professionalism in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The Group’s Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, in a statement issued in Lagos on Friday, commended health workers for putting their lives on the line to save others.

“We appreciate the role of Nigeria’s health workers in the battle against COVID-19. We commend them for their sacrifice, courage and professionalism.

“They put their lives on the line to save the rest of us,’’ he said.

He congratulated Prof. Jesse Otegbayo, the Chief Medical Director at the University College Hospital, Ibadan, who tested positive for the virus a week ago but became negative on Thursday.

“In the same vein, we pay tribute to the medical doctor and two nurses who contracted the virus from a patient who was rushed to an Abuja hospital a few weeks ago.

“We wish them full and speedy recovery. By the same token, we hail the Lagos State medical team handling the treatment of people infected by COVID-19 for the successes recorded so far.

“It is on record that apart from the six that were declared free of the virus last week, 11 others were yesterday discharged from the Yaba facility.

“The Lagos State Government deserves a medal for this feat,” Akintola added.

He, therefore, called for a special welfare package for health workers involved in the fight against COVID-19.

“They are the heroes of the time and they should not make all these sacrifices for nothing. Both the Federal and State Governments should show appreciation for their performance.

“It should not just be about civil service rules. This is about life and death and a class of people taking all the risks to make others safe.

“They need motivation in order to register government’s goodwill,” Akintola said. (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 11:12 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)