The Nastrul-Lahi-Fatih Society (NASFAT), has distributed food items to the needy in Kaduna to cushion the effect of current lockdown in the state due to Coronavirus.

Mr Muyideen Yusuf, the state NASFAT Chairman said at a ceremony in Kaduna on Thursday that the gesture was aimed at putting smiles on the peoples’ face.

The Chairman led others executive members to different parts of the metropolis to distribute the items.

Yusuf urged wealthy individuals and coporate organisations to help the needy so they can survive the current lockdown in the state.

He prayed for the quick recovery of all people that were infected by the virus.

The Iman of NASFAT Kaduna Zone, Malam Maarooph Raji called for sober reflection among Nigerians due to advent of Coronavirus.

Chairman Planing Committee, Alhaji Abdul Waheed Amusa urged Nigerians to be patient urging them to adhere to social distancing as order of government.

While addressing the planning committee the Kaduna Zone Chairman, Alhaji Kabiru Bello urged the committee to discharge its responsibilities diligently.

News Agency of NIgeria (NAN) reports that the food items distributed included- rice, spaghetti, beans, garri, oil and maize. (NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 21:49 GMT |

