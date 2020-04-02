The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) says it is working closely with Sokoto State Ministry of Health on precautionary measures and awareness campaigns against the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Correction Centres across the state.

Mr Bello Umar, the Public Relations Officer of NCS, Sokoto State Command disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Umar said that the service had conducted sensitisation campaigns on precautionary measures against CONVID-19 in all the correctional centres in the state.

He quoted the Sokoto State Controller of NCS, Mr Sabo Sama-Tsafe as saying that the exercise was part of the organisation’s responsibilities to ensure maximum compliance with directives on inmates’ safety as well as abide by the national headquarters’ directives on containing the deadly COVID-19.

He said that emergency measures for prompt intervention had been worked out while Isolation Centres to quarantine any inmate suspected with COVID-19 had been provided.

“During the visits, the controller urged officers in charge to provide containers with running water and soap at various locations for regular hand washing for both staff and inmates.

“Staff and inmates were sensitised to maintain social distance, restrict public gatherings, use face masks, hand gloves, and sanitisers ” Umar said. (NAN)

– Apr. 2, 2020 @ 14:35 GMT |

