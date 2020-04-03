The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has constituted a ‘Nigeria Electricity Supply Industry (NESI ) Situation Room’ led by its Commissioners, Top Management Staff and the System Operators.

NERC made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday issued by Mr Samuel Ekeh, Principal, Public Affairs Unit.

He said the situation room was put in place with the objective of mitigating the risk of service disruptions in the electricity industry.

According to him, the decision was in consideration of adverse impact of the current movement restrictions as part of the efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19.

“In this regard, a directive on Continuity of Service in NESI has been issued to all operators in the electricity industry with a view to ensuring that their respective service continuity plans are activated immediately.

“The plans prescribed by the commission includes, contingency arrangements to accommodate essential staff on-site; health and isolation facilities for a localised outbreak of COVID-19.

“Provision of vital resources including food, medical supply, and other essentials; emergency sourcing of essential spare parts and consumables,” he said.

Others, according to Ekeh, were plans for monitoring of critical assets and other infrastructure; arrangement for early clearance of technical faults and alternative channels for engaging with customers.

He said in support of the functions of the “Situation Room”, the general public was hereby advised to use the following channels of communication to directly contact the commission on customer care issues,with emphasis on prolonged outages of power supply.

He listed the service provider contact Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) 08052158644

Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) 08036275127

Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) 08036275127

“Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) 08039221710,

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC)08052158644

Ikeja Electric (IE) 08074403007

“Jos Electricity Distribution Company (JEDC) 08052158644

Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO)08039221710

“”Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO)08036275127

Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) 08074403007

Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) 08039221710,”he said.

He also said customers could text and Whatsapp or EMAIL

09090022887 complaints@nerc.gov.ng

07064019522 situationroom@nerc.gov.ng (NAN)

– Apr. 3, 2020 @ 19:45 GMT |

(Visited 4 times, 4 visits today)