No fewer than 100 members of the Bauchi State Association of People With Disabilities (PWD), on Wednesday benefited from food items and financial support from a Non-Governmental Organisation; Initiative for Physically Challenged People in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that most the beneficiaries are female members of the association in the state.

Mr Hamza Waziri founder of the NGO while distributing the items, said that the gesture was to cushion the effect of COVID 19 lockdown announced by the State government.

Waziri appealed to the association to comply with the State government’s directive on the lock down to curtail the spread of the virus.

He urged them to also practice the guidelines of regular hand washing and social distancing among other rules.

“The items are to support female members in Bauchi with food items such as Rice, Macaroni and a token of N500 each to the beneficiaries.

“We should abide by the guidelines by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on hand washing and social distancing as health tips for COVID 19,” he said.

In her remarks, the Woman leader of the association, Mrs Yalwa Shuiabu lauded the initiative of the NGO saying it would reduce the hardship among its female members.

NAN reports that the State government had ordered a total lockdown effective from April 2.

NAN recalls that the state Governor, Bala Muhammed had on March 24, tested positive to COVID-19, making him the index case in the state.

NAN reports that a close aid to Governor also tested positive to the virus. (NAN)

– Apr. 1, 2020 @ 20:25 GMT |

