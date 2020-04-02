The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has commended Gov. Dapo Abiodun for the steps taken to combat the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

Mr Tunde Oladunjoye, the state Publicity Secretary of the party’s caretaker committee, gave the commendation in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday.

Oladunjoye noted that it was important to commend the governor for his leadership courage and for living up to expectation in these challenging times, even beyond party affiliation.

He commended the governor for establishing fully-fitted isolation centres in different parts of the state, aside provision of ambulances, kits and other equipment, describing the feat as remarkable.

“We are happy and Ogun people are grateful to the governor for being able to persuade the presidency to delay the lockdown in Ogun State in order for our citizens to get prepared.

“The party also appreciates all the medical personnel, civil servants and political functionaries, who have been working round-the-clock to overcome the challenges posed by the Coronavirus pandemic, limit its spread and eventually eradicate it.

“Special mention must also be made of individuals, institutions, organisations and religious bodies, including volunteers and NGOs that have donated and are still donating and are support government’s efforts, including the security agencies.

“We also commend the state government for its plan to start distributing stimulus package to, at least 500,000 homes, with an average of four persons per household, with effect from Saturday,” he said.

Oladunjoye advised the citizens of the state to obey government’s directives to stay at home and stay safe, saying that this remained the best method to curtail the spread of Coronavirus. (NAN)

