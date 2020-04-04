The Ogun Police Command on Saturday appealed to residents to comply strictly with the directive of staying at home during the Coronavirus pandemic lockdown in the state.

The Police Public Relation Officer, DSP Bimbola Oyeyemi, made the appeal in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ota, Ogun.

NAN reports that the total lockdown in the state due to the Coronavirus pandemic, commerced at 11.00 pm.on Friday.

According to him, the lockdown is for the good of everybody in the state.

Oyeyemi said that those who were exempted and permitted to move during the lockdown should have valid means of identification.

“The Police want to enjoin the residents in the state only if they are part of those exempted to go out, pls stay in your house,” he said.

The PPRO said the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kenneth Ebrimson, had sensitised his officials to guard against excesses or misused of power during the lockdown.

He assured the residents that his personnel would carry out the lockdown directive without tampering on anybody’s right.

Oyeyemi added that the personnel would be civil in carrying out their duties during the COVID-19 lock down. (NAN)

– Apr. 4, 2020 @ 9:59 GMT |

