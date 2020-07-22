THE House of Representatives has ordered the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, to immediately carry out a coronavirus test on John Ugbe, chief executive officer of Multichoice Nigeria. The House ad hoc committee investigating the non-implementation of the pay- as -you- go tariff plan by satellite broadcasters and DSTV subscription price increase, said that the NCDC should locate Ugbe and test him for the virus.

The Committee also ordered the NCDC to immediately commence contact- tracing of passengers in the plane with him, his staff, and those he may have had contact with at the airport.

The resolution of the committee on Wednesday, July 22, followed the second letter written by Ugbe to them that he would be unable to appear before it has come down with an illness after arriving in Abuja on Tuesday for the meeting.

The letter signed by Gozie Onumonu, Head: Regulatory Affairs, for the CEO, reads in part: “Because of the abundance of caution needed to be taken in line with the current pandemic, we believe it is necessary that the meeting is deferred until he has regained his health and is cleared by his medical doctor.”

