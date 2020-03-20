THE Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN), has urged the Federal Government to come to the aid of the union by deploying detective kits and hand sanitizers to contain the spread of Corona virus (COVID-19), in motor parks nationwide.

The National President of the Union, Alhaji Mohammed Musa, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Lagos.

“We need detective kits from the Federal Government to check commuters.

“The national union of RTEAN has directed members nationwide to provide sanitisers in and around all our motor parks across the federation.

“We urge commuters to cooperate when the union officials direct them to sanitise their hands before boarding any commercial vehicle,” Musa said.

The RTEAN President, who also doubles as the Chairman of the Lagos Chapter, urged members of the union to be conscious of their health and increase the hygiene of both their vehicles and parks’ environment.

According to him, all members have been directed on what to do and the contact to call if they notice symptoms in any passenger.

He said that union was committed to do all within its powers to contain the spread of the virus in motor parks.

Musa, however, said that the union on its part had embarked on massive education and sensitisation of its members across the country on the global pandemic.

Also speaking, Mr Henry Ejiofor, the National Secretary of RTEAN, commended the Federal Government on the reduction of the pump price of petrol from N145 per litre to N125 per litre.

Ejiofor said: “We so much appreciate the efforts of the Federal Government and we congratulate our President Muhammadu Buhari on this issue, because it is another step that will put food on the table of Nigerians.

“Yes, we understand that crude oil price is going down at the international market, yet for this prompt action of the President, we say thank you from RTEAN.”

The national secretary, however, urged the marketers of petroleum product to adjust their pump price to reflect the new order for the benefit of all Nigerians.

According to him, the development will translate into reduction in fares.

On coronavirus, Ejiofor noted that the government was not giving adequate attention to the road transport sector as it was giving to airports, seaports and land boarders.

He said road transit system remained a vulnerable platform for transmission, hence the need for the Federal Government, through the ministry of health to partner with the union.

“After the airports and sea ports, the next point should be road transport. We want to be included in whatever is happening concerning the issue of containing not just the Corona virus, but also Lassa fever.

“If we have the kits and other things, we will give to our people. We will partner with the Federal Ministry of Health and it will go a long way,” he said.

He said that the travelers’ manifest would also help trace contacts of passengers in case an infected person boarded a commercial bus with others.

According to him, the union will continue sensitising its members across parks in each units, zones and states to know what to do. (NAN)

