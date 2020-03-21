Following the spread of COVID-19 across the world and its ravaging effects on health and economy, Gov. Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has met with stakeholders to work out modalities of containing the spread of the disease.

The meeting was attended by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI), Chairman and members of the state Traditional Council of Chiefs.

Also in attendance was the Speaker and members of the State House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen and Commissioners, among others.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of the meeting on Saturday in Lafia, Sule said the meeting was necessitated by the effects of COVID-19 on the health and the economic situation of the entire world.

He said the pandemic had already crippled activities in so many nations around the world, hence the need for the government to take precautions on how to educate and protect the public.

“The meeting is to discuss modalities on how to ensure that we carry out steps to avoid and curtail the spread of COVID-19 in the state if recorded.

“The world has been badly affected already; therefore the country and the state cannot be in isolation,” the governor added.

He promised that the State Government would keep the public informed about developments on issues concerning the COVID-19 as activities unfolded.

He, therefore, urged members of the public not to panic as the government was on top of the situation. (NAN)

– Mar. 21, 2020 @ 15:15 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)