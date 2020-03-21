Zamfara state government has announced that it will henceforth seclude vehicles coming from long journey into the state and sanitise it before it will be released.

The state Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Suleiman Anka, announced this on Friday in Gusau while briefing newsmen on government’s effort in the fight against the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

“From now, any long distance vehicle. coming into the state will be quarantined for at least an hour during which officials of the Ministry of Health will sanitise it and make sure it is safe to carry other passengers.

“The state government will also station hand washing items and sanitisers at some strategic locations, especially motor parks where people can easily go and clean their hands as they mingle with others so that everyone will be protected,” the commissioner said.

Anka, who said a temporary isolation centre for coronavirus had been set up at the Federal Medical Center, Gusau also said the state government was expecting experts from the National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) to help the state government in setting up a standard one.

He said while all public and private western and Islamiyya schools would remain closed for 30 days from the 23rd of March, “we have sensitised all the 17 emirate councils and directed the emirs to step down the sensitisation to all the wards so that our people will be well informed on all issues regarding the disease.”

He assured that the state government would do its best to see that no case of coronavirus is recorded in the state throughout the pandemic. (NAN)

