THE Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) on Wednesday decorated 28 of its newly promoted officers in Seme Area Command with their new ranks.

Addressing the newly promoted officers at Seme border post, Lagos State, the Acting Customs Area Controller, Mr. Chedi Wada, said the promotion was associated with additional responsibilities.

The acting controller told the officers that promotion comes with new responsibilities and urged them to show more commitment to the service.

“You have to prove to the management that you are capable of that new rank and let the service know that you merit the rank.

“Though promotion comes from God when you are uplifted, it means that they want you to show more commitments to the service.

“Put in your best to the service by adding value to human existence.

“When it comes to promotion, I want to categorically say that uplifting of an individual comes from God,” he said.

Wada commended the Comptroller General, Col. Ahmed Alli, (rtd), for his unique reform in promotion exercises of the service.

“You will all agree with me that the new system by the CGS has brought about changes in the mode of our promotion.

“You will also agree with me that promotion before had a lot of issues here and there, but if you look at it now, it is a matter of getting prepared and do your best.

“You know people or you don’t know anybody, so far you have done well in the examination, give the rest to God, you will be promoted,” he said.

Also speaking, Deputy Comptroller in charge of Enforcement of the command, Mr. Rasheed Adaunse, urged the newly promoted officers to boost the fight to secure the nation’s land border.

He said: “To whom much is giving, much is expected, which means the expectations from each one of you is loyalty to service, commitment, and integrity.”

One of the newly promoted officers, Deputy Comptroller Olubunmi Oyewale, thanked the management of the service for promoting him to the new rank. He promised to use his new position to combat the smuggling of contraband into the country.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that five officers were elevated to the rank of Deputy Comptroller, three promoted to the rank of Assistant Comptroller, and three others to Chief Superintendent of Customs.

NAN also reports that two officers were promoted to Superintendent of Customs, 10 to Deputy Superintendent of Customs, and five to the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Customs, respectively. (NAN)

– Jul. 29, 2020 @ 15:45 GMT |

