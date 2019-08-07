THE Nigeria Customs Service, NCS, Ogun Area Command, says it has unbundled the Area Command to create room for greater efficiency in the service.

From the exercise, two new Customs Area Commands will be created from the hitherto one command to enhance administration and boost revenue generation.

The Customs Area Controller of the Command, Comptroller Michael Agbara, disclosed this on Wednesday at the Idiroko border office of the command.

Agbara explained that the approval for the unbundling was granted at the 50th Regular Meeting of the Nigeria Customs Service Board held May 21, 2019.

“It will interest you to know that the Management of Nigeria Customs Service has formally communicated a development directing the unbundling and creation of eight new Area Commands within the Service.

“Ogun Command is privileged to be among the beneficiaries with a view of enhancing administrative efficiency and boosting revenue generation for the Service.

“The two brand new Area Commands in Ogun state are Ogun I and Ogun II Area Commands.

“Ogun I will have an area of coverage relating to regulation and enforcement of all import, export and anti-smuggling related activities in Ogun state with Headquarters at Idiroko.

“While Ogun II Area Command will be saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing and regulating all Excise (industries under Excise control), Free Trade Zone and Parcel Post related activities in Ogun state with Headquarters at Abeokuta.

“This visionary development is based on the outcome of the Nigeria Customs Service Board at its 50th Regular meeting held on 21st May 2019,” he said.

Agbara commended sister agencies, opinion leaders, heads of traditional institutions, eminent personalities, the media and other law abiding members of the public for their unflinching support to the NCS in Ogun state.

“It is our believe that the new structure of Nigeria Customs Service in Ogun state will indeed be recipe for further cementing the existing relationship towards the overall growth, development and stability of our dear country Nigeria,”, he said.

Aug. 7, 2019

