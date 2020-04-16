Cyprain Hotel debunks housing 100 Chevron staff suspected of having coronavirus 

THE Cyprian Hotel Limited has described as “false and misleading” report that over 100 Chevron employees suspected of having coronavirus were secretly quarantined in its hotel at Road, Warri, Delta State.

Omuli Iwere, legal adviser, Cyprain Hotel Limited stated this in a statement made available to Realnews on Thursday, April 16.

According to him, “It has been brought to our attention that an article dated 15th April, 2020 and titled: ” Over 100 Chevron Employees Suspected of Having Coronavirus secretly quarantined in Hotel” was published on Sahara Reporters. This publication which is centred largely on Cyprian Hotel Limited is false, misleading and defamatory.”

Iwere confirmed “that at Cyprian Hotels Ltd, all resident customers have undergone health checks in line with Nigerian Centre for Disease Control’s Covid-19 signs and symptoms and the Infection, Prevention and Control Guidelines for Covid-19 and can confirm that we do not have any customer who is suspected or has been diagnosed for Covid-19 and is being quarantined at the hotel.

“As an Organisation, we realise that these are unprecedent times and would not want to support any unverified alarm relating to the spread of Covid-19 in Delta State which is aimed at scaring the public. We also realise that the hospitality sector is one of the worst hit industry and unverified issues such as these could lead to further loss of revenue and adversely loss of jobs for our staff.

“We are happy to welcome the team from the Special Assistant on Media Affairs to Delta State Governor and would provide them with any relevant information and support as we can only fight the Covid-19 virus together in order to secure our future.”