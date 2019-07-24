NIGERIANS in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has urged Nigerians in Diaspora to contribute meaningfully to the progress and development of the country.

Its Chairman, Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, gave he advice. on Wednesday, when Mr John Momoh, National President, University of Lagos Alumni Association, led executive members of the association on a courtesy visit to her office in Abuja. Momoh is the founder and chairman of Channels Television.

Dabiri-Erewa said: “University of Lagos Alumni is doing well in Diaspora and it is important that those in diaspora should be a part of what is going on in the country.

“You do not have to pack your bags and come home, but can be part of its (your country’s) progress. It is a privilege to have the Alumni President pay a visit and I commend and appreciate his efforts in raising the standard of education in the University of Lagos and believe every Alumni association should emulate same.

She re-echoed President Muhammadu Buhari’s belief that the life of every Nigerian mattered and as such would ensure justice for every Nigerian wronged wherever they were residing in the world. She expressed appreciation to Momoh for his offer of policy support.

“The commission is still new; so we need ideas and intellectual support in terms of implementation,” she said.

She also said that a Diasporan Policy had just been drafted and that the commission would need all the help needed to implement it.

Dabiri-Erewa commiserated with Momoh over Monday’s killing of a youth corps member who was on assignment primary assignment at Channels TV as a reporter.

The reporter, Precious Owolabi, was hit by a stray bullet when the police clashed with members of the Shiites Islamic group in Abuja.

Earlier, Momoh, who led executive members of the alumni association on the courtesy visit, described Dabiri- Erewa as a good friend with whom he shared a lot in common, being a member of the association too.

“We believe in professionalism, in making sure journalists are well protected, educated and have an ear to the ground in doing their work daily,” he said.

He said that the 50th Anniversary of the association would come up in October, and that the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo had accepted to be a special guest of honour at the event.

He urged Dabiri-Erewa to be a part of the event.

He, however, congratulated the chairman of the commission on her stewardship, and the efforts she was making to protect Nigerians abroad and for intervening in some crises involving Nigerians living in South Africa.

He said that the alumni association had a project to build a 500-bed space hostel in the University of Lagos Campus and signed an agreement with Zenith Bank to put up a state-of-the-art building in the premises for the benefit of the students.

“There is a conference coming up in Los Angeles from Aug. 2 and Aug. 3, North America chapter would be holding their own annual convention and some of us would travel for it.

“We want to be close to the commission and also as an almuni member, to reach out to this diaspora committee so we can take care of their needs when it arises and get them involved with what is happening at home.

“We are here for the commission to call on to help with policies and we are ready and willing to do so,” he said. (NAN)

