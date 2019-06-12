SOME fun seekers in Ibadan on Wednesday called on governments to find lasting solutions to security challenges to enable Nigeria to maintain peace, unity and progress.

They made the call in interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ibadan while having fun at the Shoprite, Agodi Garden, National Museum of Unity, Ibadan.

Mr Olufemi Leigh, who was with his family at the recreation centre, urged governments to enact laws and formulate people-oriented policies to engage more youths positively to discourage crime.

He urged that such laws and policies should also discourage exodus of youths from the country.

According to him, this will equally boost the image of the country.

Leigh urged governments to let the masses enjoy more dividents of democracy.

He advised that setting aside of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day should make Nigeria’s unity stronger.

”The Federal Government should create a hall of fame for the memory of what June 12 stands for alongside its heroes..

“Governments should further fight against corruption in all spheres and introduce holistic marketing boards for price control to fight inflation,” he said.

Another fun seeker, Mr Taiwo Olusola, said that declaration of June 12 as Nigeria’s Democracy Day was commendable, claiming that the June 12, 1993 Presidential Election was the fairest and freest in Nigeria.

He urged governments to do their possible bests to make elections free and fair to deepen democracy.

“INEC should be truly independent, a structure should be put in place to disallow governments’ interference in elections.

“Also, there should be prompt prosecution of election offenders,” he said.

Mrs Tomilola Alabi, who was with her children, said that improved security would enable Nigeria to achieve much.

She called on governments to put the interest of masses first and reduce their sufferings.

She said that children and the youth were the future of the nation and should be taken care of through improved education and security.

“Discipline should be part of the curriculum in our schools at all levels, we need to start training them right from their tender ages,” she said.

Also, Mrs Kikelomo Odelani, urged governments to improve the state of hospitals, saying that many of them were poorly equipped.

She urged the Oyo State Government to implement the new minimum wage and reduce taxes.

”We know that the governments are trying but we want them to do more,” she said.

-NAN

June 12, 2019

