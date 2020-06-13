Oba Olufemi Ogunleye, Towulade of Akinale community in Ogun, says Nigerians are yet to fully enjoy democratic dividends 21 years after return of democracy to the country.

The Ogun monarch said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos in commemoration of the 2030 Democracy Day on Friday in Lagos.

Ogunleye called for a reordering of the current lopsided socio-economic developmental policies in order to bridge the gap of inequalities in many fronts in the country.

“Hope 93” was a deafening slogan for most Nigerians in their frenzy desire to have a new democratic government in Nigeria after the military intervention in the governance of the country.

“Unfortunately, the hope was dashed as the June 12 election, acclaimed worldwide to have been won by late MKO Abiola, was annulled and the country was, once again, thrown into political logjam.

“Successive democratic governments since 1999 may have made some remarkable efforts to reposition Nigeria through strategic programmes to reorder its social economic development.

“But there still remain gaps in the desire of Nigerians to obtain maximum benefit from a federated state that Nigeria is.

“This is the reason we need some legislative proposals deliberately crafted to reverse problems of inequalities and national unity,” he said.

Ogunleye advised Nigerians to continue pressing for improvement in their desires to achieve a universal democratic governance as they were celebrating democracy day and remembering MKO Abiola through whom the national change had metamorphosed.

“I wish to congratulate Nigerians today and reiterate that a lot of changes must be made to make Nigeria a truly democratic country.

“I also congratulate the family of the late democrat, MKO Abiola,” he said. (NAN)

