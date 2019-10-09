THE Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA) has launched an empowerment programme for unemployed women, youth and widows in Ekiti.

The Acting Director of Defence Information, Col. Onyema Nwachukwu, disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday in Abuja.

The President of DEPOWA, Mr Omobolanle Olonisakin, while inaugurating the empowerment programme in Ado-Ekiti, said the organisation was committed to addressing the plights of the less privileged in the society.

Olonisakin said that the skills acquisition training being organised for indigenes in Ekiti and the neighbouring states would provide jobs for the unemployed populace and ultimately promote socio-economic development of the state.

She said that the programme was DEPOWA’s ‘little way towards effecting positive change’, urging the trainees to take every aspect of the training seriously.

According to her, the knowledge gained will enable them become economically independent as well as catapult them into gainful employment.

“DEPOWA is committed to providing necessary succour to our teaming populace, especially the less privileged in our society by responsively complementing the welfare programmes of the Armed Forces and Police for barracks and surrounding communities.”

Olonisakin disclosed that the DEPOWA’s empowerment programmes in Ekiti and Ibadan in 2018 was largely successful, adding that most of the beneficiaries were now small scale business entrepreneurs and employers of labour.

She revealed that some of the previous beneficiaries were part of the resource persons in the DEPOWA training team who are currently imparting acquisition skills to the new set of trainees.

“The beneficiaries are being trained in cosmetic production, tile installation, beads stringing, bag making, facial make-up and gele (head gear) tying.

“Others are barbing, grinding machine operation, as well as fabric tie and dye.

“The two weeks vocational training is being conducted without any cost on the beneficiaries and at the end of the training, DEPOWA will issue free starter packs to successful graduands to enable them set up their enterprises,” she said.

NAN

-Oct 9, 2019 @09:15 GMT |

