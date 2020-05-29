A group in the Diaspora, Ibadan Descendants Union USA Incorporated (IDU-USA), has commended Gov. Seyi Makinde on his administration’s achievements in the last one year.

The group also expressed its readiness to partner with the administration on developmental initiatives.

The group made this known in a statement jointly signed by its President, Dr Olubumi Afonja and General Secretary, Mogaji Abiola lyiola, and made available to newsmen on Friday in Ibadan.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) reports that the group is a community-based organisation of Ibadan indigenes in the United States.

NAN also reports that the organisation was formed to encourage Ibadan indigenes in the Diaspora to contribute to the economic development of Ibadan.

The group, in the statement, felicitated with the governor on his first year in office, lauding his efforts at transforming the state within a short period in office.

It expressed its readiness to work with the state government in building academic excellence, economic growth and overall development of the state.

“We commend the efforts of Gov. Seyi Makinde in many areas. We are aware of improvements made in several sectors such as health, education and infrastructural development.

“These are very essential to support citizens’ well-being, economic growth, security and independence of Oyo State. We are ready to work with Makinde’s administration to foster academic and economic growth of the state,” it said.

The group said it had contributed to the education, health, and economic sectors of Ibadan as well as promoted humanitarian and cultural awareness initiatives.

“One of the organisation’s new projects is the proposed construction of a multipurpose building in the US that will be named Ibadan House,” it said. (NAN)

