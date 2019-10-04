BAYELSA Governor, Mr Seriake Dickson has called for a violence-free gubernatorial election in the state as the citizens go to the poll on Nov. 16.

Dickson made the call on Friday while speaking with newsmen on the sidelines of the Third Annual Conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had announced that 45 political parties would contest the governorship election in Bayelsa.

Dickson said :” The election is coming and we call for a free and fair election.

“We call for impartiality and professionalism on the part of all the agencies and institutions. ”

The governor alleged that recent elections in the country had been characterised by violence, stressing that the people Bayelsa should be allowed to vote for a candidate of their choice.

“They should be allowed to vote for a candidate that understands the state, a candidate that will continue with the massive infrastructural development that has come to stay in Bayelsa, he said.

Dickson also dismissed the claim by Mr Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), that the APC would win the election.

The governor said the APC could not win in a free and fair election in Bayelsa. (NAN)

– Oct. 4, 2019 @ 15:35 GMT |

