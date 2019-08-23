GOV. Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has reiterated his commitment to the security and welfare of members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) serving in the state.

Dickson made the ascertain on Thursday during the inauguration of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream II corps members at Orientation Camp in Kaiama, Kolokuma/Opokuma Local Government Area of Bayelsa.

The Governor, represented by Mr Anthony Ikhobo, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the State Government, however charged the Corps Members on the need for nation building.

He described the NYSC scheme as veritable symbol of ‘unity’ for the country.

““I want to make it clearer again that my government is highly committed to your (Corps Members) security and welfare.

“I have appointed a Senior Special Assistant on NYSC Matters to oversees all your activities in the state.

“Work is on going at the Permanent orientation camp located in Boro Town, Kolokuma/Opokuma and the NYSC Secretariat complex in Yenagoa Local Government Area.

“We will continue to support the management of the scheme in the state to achieve the objectives of the NYSC.” the Governor stated.

In her welcome address, the State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs Ojugo Iyowuna, thanked the Governor, government and the people of Bayelsa for the huge support to the Corps.

Iyowuna urged the Corps Members to fully participate in all the orientation activities carefully packaged to prepare them for the ideals of leadership. (NAN)

