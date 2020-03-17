GOV. Douye Diri of Bayelsa has called on Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leaders to adopt strategies that will prevent anti-party activities within their fold as part of efforts to reposition the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the call is coming ahead of the local government congresses of the party, slated for March 21.

A statement issued by the acting Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Mr Daniel Alabrah, said quoted Diri as making the call during a meeting with members of the PDP Local Government Congress Management Committee at the Government House, Yenagoa.

The governor called on the committee to reach out to loyal and committed party faithful across the eight local government areas in the state.

He urged them to replicate the successes recorded during the just- concluded ward congresses, which he described as largely peaceful.

“I want to thank you all for the successes recorded in the just- concluded ward congresses.

“We had a very peaceful ward congresses. Although in every event, there will be pockets of complaints and those complaints had been adequately addressed.

“We need committed PDP members who will stand by our party come rain, come shine. The charge is for you to go and ensure that you replicate what we have done with the ward congresses.

“Look out for trusted and faithful party members who will not be induced by any amount of money or promises,” he said.

Diri, who commended party leaders and members on their roles in ensuring successful ward congresses in the state, stressed the need to build on the existing peace and unity among members.

He underscored the need for members to respect the party structures from the national to the ward levels towards ensuring that PDP remained the dominant party in the state.

In his remarks, the PDP state Chairman, Mr Moses Cleopas, said that the meeting, which was at the instance of the governor, was aimed at appraising the conduct of the ward congresses, with a view to making amends, where necessary, ahead of the local government congress.

Cleopas, who described the ward congresses as very orderly and peaceful, attributed the development to the consensus-building approach adopted by the party leaders.

He noted that the national party officials, who were in the state to oversee the exercise, lauded the state government for the peaceful manner in which it conducted the ward congresses, as there was no petition in all the 105 wards after the exercise. (NAN)

– Mar. 17, 2020 @ 18:45 GMT |

(Visited 5 times, 5 visits today)