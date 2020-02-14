DIRI Duoye, candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, has been sworn in as the Governor of Bayelsa State.

Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo had earlier taken the oath of office as deputy governor of the state.

The swearing-in was done amidst protest by some persons against the ruling of the Supreme Court judgement.

The protesters invaded the personal houses of Seriake Dickson, outgone Governor of Bayelsa State, and his successor, Douye Diri.

Dickson and Diri’s private houses at Opolo were vandalized by the violent protesters, who also destroyed vehicles, furniture, and fittings.

They shattered windscreens of the exotic vehicles parked in the compound.

Doors and windows were destroyed while persons in the compound fled to safety.

Realnews reports that the police have imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the state.

– Feb. 14, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)