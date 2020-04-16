Atiku Abubakar, Grand Patron of the Atiku Care Foundation has approved the appointment of Wilson Diriwari as the new Bayelsa State Director of the Atiku Care Foundation.

The Director General, Atiku Care Foundation, Aliyu Bin Abbas, in a statement released on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, said: “I am sure he will add value to our Atikulated Family on account of his expertise, exposure and truthful desire for the purpose.

“Join me in welcoming an ardent humanitarian and selfless servant to the auspicious job ahead. Congratulations Dr. Diriwari,” Ambassador Abbas said.

“He has a network of relationships that supports our leadership goals for Nigeria. In fact, he is highly Atikulated.

“He had in the past contributed immensely to the mobilisation outreach of ensuring that we provide help to the downtrodden people.

“He is involved in the Atikulation Movement which according to him “is the home and only saving grace for Nigeria,” the statement said.

Diriwari is an Attorney and Principal Partner of Wilson Solicitors in the United Kingdom.

He is also a lecturer in International Law at the Faculty of Law, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Bayelsa State.

Diriwari attended Atiku Abubakar’s inaugural lecture held at Chatam House where he outlined the way forward for a sustainable Nigeria.

