Do not use My Office for Fraudulent Activities, Mustapha warns

BOSS Mustapha, secretary to the government of the federation, SGF, has warned the public about the unrelenting activities of faceless persons using the social media and other platforms to lure unsuspecting Nigerians to submit their curriculum vitae at a fee, to a non-existing desk at the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation for Federal Government appointments.

A statement signed by Willie Bassey, director, Information, SGF office and made available to Realnews, on October 16, stated that they are: “similarly aware of inaccurate information being peddled around regarding constituency projects being executed under its supervision. For the avoidance of doubt, the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation neither executes nor supervises constituency projects.”

According to the statement, “Also, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation has become aware of numerous forged introductory letters purportedly issued from his office seeking diverse favours from individuals and corporate entities for personal gains.

“The general public is by this notice advised to beware of the clandestine activities of these dubious and fraudulent persons and their cohorts going about to fleece unsuspecting members of the public. Assuredly, the Government has evolved measures to track these unpatriotic and faceless persons and will bring to justice anyone found engaging in these unwholesome activities.

Website Address: www.osgf.gov.ng, Email Address: [email protected] “For any enquiry and clarification, the official communication channels of the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation are:

