THE Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, has not joined the race for the Speakership of the Ninth National Assembly.

Dogara’s media aide, Turaki Hassan, said this in a statement made available to journalists in Abuja on Sunday.

Hassan described those who he said had been campaigning for Dogara on social media as mischief makers.

The statement read, “We wish to distance the Speaker from the fake news being pushed and circulated by mischief makers and enemies of progress who want to create confusion in order to benefit and feast on it.

“The Speaker has always spoken for himself and would not be engaged in childish hide and seek games.

“When he contested in 2015, he openly sought for support and openly canvassed for votes and there is nothing stopping him from doing so now if that was the case.

“We have official channels of communication and we have not issued any statement to that effect.

“We urge members of the public to totally disregard the fake news being published about the Speaker.” – Punch

