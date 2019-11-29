A don, Prof. Siyan Oyeweso, on Thursday called for the immortalisation of the first Military Governor of Lagos State, Brg. Gen. Mobolaji Johnson, in recognition of his outstanding achievements.

Oyeweso, professor of history at Osun State University and Fellow, Nigeria Academy of Letters (FNAL), made the call at the colloquium on the life and legacies of the departed Lagos State military governor in Ikeja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the the colloquium was organised by Methodist Boys High School Old Boys Association in collaboration with Department of History and International Studies, Osun State University.

The colloquium, with the theme “A Toast to Discipline, Integrity and Leadership”, had friends, scholars and associates of the late general in attendance.

Prof. Oyeweso said that the giant strides and legacies left behind by the departed Johnson was worthy of emulation.

“Gen. Johnson administered Lagos well during his lifetime.

“From the beginning of his tenure to the end, he displayed a rare sense of integrity that is wanting in the society today.

“He was a man of integrity who will not want his name soiled in the garment of corruption even when he was wrongly accused, he was exonerated with a letter from the Head of State.

“The then Head of State, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo, had to personally write a letter to exonerate him; that is his level of integrity, he was a man of his word.

“The late Johnson laid a solid foundation for the socio-economic development of Lagos State in the area of industry, housing, education, health and transportation being the pioneer governor.

“He developed all the ministries he created to make the state self-sustainable, and many commended him for his steadfastness, honesty and truthful nature,” he said.

Oyeweso said that Johnson was much confident of his integrity and was always ready to defend it, citing an example of the letter he wrote to the then Head of State, Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo.

“The late general would not allow his name to be dragged in the mud and when he was in an unpleasant situation that warrant breach of trust on his personality, he wrote a letter to clear his name.

“He was someone who would not enrich himself with the public funds at his disposal, he had what he wanted to do with the funds allocated for the state for its development only.

“Late Gen. Johnson’s family history is important which should be in books because of his vision for Lagos State, so we call on the state and federal government to immortalize the great icon,” he said

NAN

– Nov. 29, 2019 @ 13:00 GMT |

