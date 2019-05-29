ON the eve of his exit from office, the former governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha has warned those baying for his blood to desist, if they don’t want him to fight back.

In a trending video on social media, Okorocha said, “As I walk out of this government house, let nobody fight me & I will not fight anybody.”

He went on to talk about how being a governor was like wearing a “shield”.

He said, “Governor is a shield that covers every personality, that is in that office but when you remove the shield or mask from my face, you will see Rochas. The real Rochas is still as big, if not bigger than the governor.”

Okorocha has been engaged in political battles on different fronts, from his party, the All Progressives Congress, who had suspended him, the Independent National Electoral Commission, which had withheld his Certificate of Return as Senator-elect of Imo North constituency.

Meanwhile, the new governor, Emeka Ihedioha had alleged that Okorocha degraded institutions in the state in his eight years of administration. He made the allegation during his inaugural speech.

-PUNCH

May 29, 2019

