THE Department of State Services (DSS) says it did not conduct its recruitment through the website, twitter, Facebook or any other social media platforms.

Dr. Peter Afunanya, Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the service disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the clarification was to dissociate the service from some websites, being operated fraudulently by impostors.

According to him, the service does not presently own or operate an official website or any social media platforms, particularly, Twitter and Facebook handle.

“Therefore, such websites, Facebook pages, and twitter handles disguised as those of the DSS for purposes of employment or any other reason should be disregarded.

“Persons of dubious character, who are guided by pecuniary interests, use false social media platforms suggesting to be owned by the DSS to lure and defraud unsuspecting members of the public.

“The Service wishes to inform the public that it only operates one official email (dsspr@dss.gov.ng) and will not hesitate to make its social media details public if it opens any,” he said.

He urged the public to desist from spreading false information on prevailing matters of national concern that might cause anxiety, confusion, and fear.

He, therefore, warned that defaulters would be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He said the service would continue to partner with strategic stakeholders to ensure peace and security in the country. (NAN)

– Mar. 23, 2020 @ 18:59 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)