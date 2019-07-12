THE Department of State Services, DSS, has invited Ralph Uwazuruike, leader of the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, following his call for the Igbo to come together to resist the implementation of Ruga settlement in the South East.

Realnews gathered that the DSS issued the invitation through an SMS which reads: “I’m Samson from DSS office Imo State Headquarters, Owerri. You are invited to come to DSS Imo state headquarters Owerri tomorrow 11/07/2019 for a meeting with the State Director Time 12:00 hours. You can call this number if you need additional information, pls”.

Realnews reports that Uwazuruike made the video in Igbo language, stating that MASSOB not Nnia Nwodo, president general of Ohaneze Worldwide, should have replied to the threat by the Northern group to the Southerners to leave the North should President Muhammadu Buhari fail to implement the Ruga settlement scheme after 30 days.

According to him, Nwodo being one of the Igbos biggest masquerade ought not be the one to reply the message. He also faulted World Igbo Congress position on Ruga and state of the nation.

He urged Igbos to reject Ruga, calling for a meeting of all people from South East to help organise a formidable resistance to the Ruga scheme in any part of Igbo land, adding that what Nigeria needs is division not restructuring.

He recalled the advice late Emeka Odimegwu Ojukwu, Biafran leader, gave him on his renewed struggle for Biafra in 1999, cautioning him not to do anything that will force the Igbo man to another Civil War.

The video, which some people considered highly explosive and frank but not inciting like that of the northern group that threatened the southerners and gave the president a deadline should not have earned him an invitation by the DSS.

