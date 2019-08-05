ARMED operatives of the Nigerian Police and Department of State Security (DSS) on Monday stopped the members of the RevolutionNow supporters from extending their protest to the streets of Osogbo, the Osun State capital.

Earlier, the protesters led by Olawale Adebayo had addressed newsmen in Fagbewesa area of Osogbo on their demands from government after which they intended to take the protest to the streets. But when they attempted to move to the streets, the operatives of the security agencies stopped them. – The Sun

– Aug. 5, 2019 @ 14:35 GMT |

