OMOYELE Sowore, the convener of the #RevolutionNow campaign and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare have been released by the Department of State Services, DSS.

Inibehe Effiong, one of the legal practitioners of the defendants who confirmed the release said, “I can confirm that both Sowore and Bakare have been released and are now out of the DSS facility at the moment as ordered by the court.

“We will be going back to court tomorrow on the compliance to the court’s. We are hoping the compliance is total and definite”, he added.

The development followed today’s court ruling by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the Federal High Court, Abuja for their release within the next 24 hours.

Sowore, also the online publisher of Sahara Reporters has been kept in detention since August 3.

– Dec. 5, 2019 @ 21:05 GMT |

(Visited 17 times, 17 visits today)