IT states: “The Commission shall compile, maintain and update on a continuous basis, a register of election results to be known as the National Electronic Register of Election Results which shall be a database of election results from each polling unit, including collated election results of each election conducted by the Commission.

“National Electronic Register of Election Results shall be kept by the Commission at its National Headquarters and any person or political party may obtain from the Commission, on payment of reasonable fees as may be determined by the Commission, a certified true copy of any election result kept in the National Electronic Register of Election Results for the Federation, a State, Local Government, Area Council, Ward or Polling Unit, as the case may be and the certified true copy may be in printed or electronic format.” On electronic voting, the Electoral Reform Bill amends section 52 (2) of the 2010 Electoral Act and introduces a new provision stating that “The commission may adopt electronic voting or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit”

It was learnt that many lawmakers are not comfortable with the additional clause, which permitted INEC to use any other method it deems fit and may delete that option during the consideration of the Bill. The current law completely prohibits the use of electronic voting as it states, “the use of Electronic Voting machine for the time being is prohibited.”

Also, the Electoral Reform Bill slashed the nomination fees charged by political parties, such that presidential aspirants are to pay not more than N10 million, while governorship aspirants are to pay N5 million.In specific terms, the Bill stipulates: “For the purpose of nomination of candidates for election, the total fees, charges, dues and any payment howsoever named imposed by a political party on an aspirant shall not exceed: One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N150,000) for a Ward Councillorship aspirant in the FCT; Two Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira (N250,000) for an Area Council Chairmanship aspirant in the FCT; Five Hundred Thousand Naira (N500,000) for a House of Assembly aspirant; One Million naira (N1,000,000) for a House of Representatives aspirant; Two Million Naira (N2,000,000) for a Senatorial aspirant; Five Million naira (N5,000,000) for a Governorship aspirant; and Ten Million Naira (N10,000,000) for a Presidential aspirant.”

The Bukola Saraki-led National Assembly had attempted the Electoral Reform, but failed to get the presidential approval even though the bill sought to strengthen internal democracy, reduce the cost of politics, widen political participation and the conduct of free, fair, and credible elections through technological innovations and an electronic database.

At the height of the politics that surrounded the proposed amendments, there were concerns raised over the enforceability of some of its provisions. For instance, President Buhari, in refusing to sign that bill, had argued: “I am declining assent to the Bill principally because I am concerned that passing a new electoral bill this far into the electoral process for the 2019 general elections, which commenced under the 2015 Electoral Act, could create some uncertainty about the applicable legislation to govern the process.

“Any real or apparent change to the rules this close to the election may provide an opportunity for disruption and confusion in respect of which law governs the electoral process.”

Deputy Senate President, Omo-Agege had, in an interview with The Guardian before the inauguration of the 9th NASS, declared that his legislative interest would focus on electoral reforms, stressing, “We must get it right. Unless and until we get it right, we shall continue to have problems. I am a very big fan of technology. I do not see why we cannot go for electronic voting. Even before we came on board in the outgoing senate, there had been an amendment to the Electoral Act that removed the inhibition from Sections 52 or 53 of the Electoral Act that prohibited INEC from evoting.

“I know that the inhibition was removed. There is no reason why INEC should not go for full-blown evoting. And even apart from the evoting, we had provided in the Electoral Act amendment for e-transmission from the polling units directly, because the bulk of the rigging that happens usually happens at the collation centre and everyone agreed on it.

“But, the poisoned pill of section 25 of election sequence also deprived us of the benefits of that provision in the Electoral Act amendment. Having said that, we need to address it because inasmuch as we want evoting, people must have that confidence that whatever is contained in the server is well protected.

“That is my area of interest and God willing, if I emerge as the Deputy Senate President, I would be the chairman of the Constitution Review Committee of the National Assembly. That is my main focus, electoral reform, and of course, other amendments to the constitution to bring it to terms with modern day reality.”

