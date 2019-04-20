GOV. Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun on Saturday urged Nigerians to continue to live in peace and love, in the spirit of the Easter celebrations.

Oyetola said this in an Easter message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Adeniyi Adeshina, and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

He urged Nigerians to emulate the exemplary life of humility and sacrifice displayed by Jesus Christ while on earth.

The governor said that Nigerians should take advantage of the opportunity presented by Easter to show love to their fellow citizens.

“We should live in peace with our neighbours and make sacrifice(s) for the betterment of the society,” he said.

Oyetola enjoined Christians to emulate the traits of humility, selflessness, tolerance and courage as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“The lessons learnt from the Lenten season which heralded the Easter Celebrations should continue to radiate in the lives of Christians.

“Let us continue to be hopeful as we pray for continued peace, progress and unity of the country and the advancement of the State of Osun.

“I rejoice with our Christian brethren and wish all a Happy Easter Celebration”, the governor said. (NAN)

– Apr. 20, 2019 @ 16:35 GMT |

