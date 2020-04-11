Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has called on Nigerians to take advantage of the Easter festivities to seek God’s intervention against COVID-19 pandemic.

Ugwuanyi made the call on Saturday in his Easter message in Enugu said that Nigerians needed to reflect soberly and intensify prayers for God’s intervention and abiding grace for the country and the world to overcome the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor, who felicitated with Christians on the occasion of Easter which marks the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ, described the period as the hallmark of the Christian faith.

“The feast which brings salvation to mankind, offers Christian faithful and all Nigerians the opportunity to draw closer to God, promote peace, love, unity and enhance the progress of the country,” he said.

Ugwuanyi reiterated his resolve to continue to serve with the fear of God and to work towards the progress of the state. (NAN)

– Apr. 11, 2020 @ 15:05 GMT |

