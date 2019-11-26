EBONYI State government yesterday denied a report that Governor Dave Umahi floated a group called ‘Bakassi Boys’ to attack the Federal Government-proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

The Biafra Restoration Voice (TBRV) had alleged on social media that Umahi had commissioned the said security group.“Governor David Umahi has just commissioned a group of men called Bakassi Boys in Ebonyi to attack IPOB members,” the grouped alleged.Denying the allegation, the Commissioner for Internal Security and Border Peace, Stanley Emegha, said the state had no other internal security outfit except the Neighbourhood Watch, describing the information about Bakassi Boys as strange.

His words, “This is a strange story as far as the state is concerned. There is no security outfit that can be established in this state without the knowledge of the state government and as such there is nothing like Bakassi boys.

“There is nothing like Bakassi or Isakaba, IPOB, MASSOB or whatever you call them. People may stay in their homes based on their agitations and say they are IPOB or MASSOB or they are this or that, but they are not known in Ebonyi because their activities is against the law of the land.

“There were some people that came and said they are National Vigilante and the governor said ‘we don’t want to hear anything like that here in the state’.”

According to him the Neighbourhood Watch in the state is recognised worldwide and security agencies in the state know its activities. He added that the Neighbourhood Watch, whose activities were purely to checkmate pocket of crimes, help the police to arrest criminals.Emegha urged the general public to disregard the rumour.

Guardian – Nov. 26, 2019

