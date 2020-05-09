Association of Ebonyi State Indigenes in the Diaspora (AESID) has urged security agencies to end the ongoing political violence and killings in Asaga Owutu Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area of the state.

The association’s Chairman, Mr Pascal Oluchukwu, who gave the advice in a statement in Abuja on Saturday, also requested the state government to set up an independent Judicial Panel of Inquiry to probe the causes of the killings.

It will be recalled that the Police Command in the state recently confirmed the arrest of the Chairman of Afikpo North Local Government Area, Eni Uduma and the lawmaker representing Afikpo South East Constituency, Chidi Agemu, over alleged involvement in cult clashes.

Oluchukwu decried the acts of banditry, terrorism, and killings which had been perpetrated since the current democratic/political dispensation in the state.

“Therefore, we call on the Inspector General of Police and the Director-General of the Department of State Security Services (DSS) to intervene and quickly bring to an end, the cases of political violence and killings ongoing in the community,” he said.

According to him, the denigration of Edda politics to such level of outright and shameless political criminality dates back to 2007, when people of doubtful character entered into Edda/Ebonyi political horizon.

“Now, we can look back and note that their outing in the field of politics has destroyed Edda and relegated it into a state of mournful and regrettable degradation with their own political careers relapsing into shameful monumental tragedy,” he added. (NAN)

– May 9, 2020 @ 15:25 GMT |

