EDEL-QUINN Ijeoma Agbaegbu, an Abuja based campaigner for biodiversity sustainability and founder of Every Woman Hope Centre, EWHC, an NGO, has been enlisted in the pool of reviewers, of the United Nations Environmental Programme, UNEP, Convention on Biological Diversity, CBD, Voluntary Peer Review, VPR, Process.

A press statement issued May 7, from EWHC head office in Abuja, stated that Agbaegbu, a graduate of Microbiology, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, UNN, and strong voice in biodiversity conservation, was notified of her appointment on April 30, 2019 through a letter from Nicolaas Van Der Werf, the programme officer, Convention on Biological Diversity Secretariat, Montreal, Canada.

The EWHC disclosed in the statement signed by Sonnie Nwosu, the NGO’s head of Media and Public Relations that in the notice of appointment sent to Agbaegbu, a provision exists for her further elevation to become a member of the UNEP CBD Peer Review team in due course.

The statement further disclosed that prior to the appointment, Agbaegbu had been nominated to serve as ‘’Nigeria’s CBD Country Representative in the Voluntary Peer Review Process, National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan, NBSAP,’’ via a letter signed by the CBD National Focal Point, in the Federal Ministry of Environment, dated April 29, 2019.

Agbaegbu, who hails from Imo State, is a member of the National Biosafety Committee, NBC, in Nigeria and the Secretary of the National Biotechnology and Biosafety Consortium, NBBC, committee. She was one of the participants from Nigeria in the ‘‘2018 United Nations Convention on Biodiversity,” COP14 at Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt and a member of NBSAP Forum.

She is widely travelled and was crowned as one of Biosafety champions in Nigeria in 2017. Every Woman Hope Centre, the NGO Agbaegbu works as executive director, is strong in advocacy on gender and health, food security, biodiversity sustainability and good governance.

Agbaegbu also holds a post-graduate training certificate in ”Livelihoods and Markets” from St. Francis Xavier University, Antigonish, Canada. She also holds a certificate on ‘‘Strategic Communication and Legal Dimensions of Biotechnology Access” from Cornell Alliance for Science, Cornell University Ithaca, New York, US. She is waitlisted for “Global leadership Fellows Programme” at Cornell University.

Edel-Quinn Agbaegbu is a mother and the wife of Tobs Agbaegbu, the editor-in-chief and publisher of Verbatim News magazine.

