THE Action Democratic Party (APC) says the defection of some of its members to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo will not affect the party’s chances in the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr Adelaja Adeoye, spoke by telephone with the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday.

NAN reports that no fewer than 106 ADP members in Egor, Ovia South West and Ovia North East local government areas of Edo had defected to the PDP on Tuesday in Benin.

ADP Organising Secretary in the state, Mr Oshodin Izedomwen, who led the defectors, said that they left for PDP because they believed the party had the capacity to govern the state.

Reacting , Adeoye said there was nothing to worry about the defection as it could not ruffle, let alone shake the solid structure of ADP in Edo.

He added that the exit of the members would not in anyway stop the party from doing well or even win the governorship election .

Adeoye described the defectors as “political jobbers” who, instead of behaving like ideological party men, went to PDP for personal gains.

“There is really nothing to worry about the defection; there is no cause for alarm as our party is still firm and solidly on ground in Edo afterral.

“Our party cannot and will not collapse.The defection will not stop our candidate, Mr Ibio Emmanuel, from doing well and even winning in the election.

“It is unfortunate how people who were supposed to uphold the great ideologies of ADP left the party to pursue personal gains in PDP.

“We wish them luck but we must point out that their exit is like a drop out of the ocean. ADP remains unshaken”, he said.

He said the party had earlier called on Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo to join its fold because it believed the governor was not well treated by APC, his former party.

“But the governor chose to join PDP and we have our candidate too.

“Now, all hands are on deck to ensure victory for the party in the election “,he said.

NAN

– Jul. 7, 2020 @20:09 GMT |

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)