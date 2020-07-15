THE standard-bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, has announced the beginning of an online series on his campaign manifesto, the SIMPLE agenda, to be streamed daily across his social media accounts, starting from today.

The governorship candidate, yesterday in a statement by the Director of Communication and Media of his campaign organisation, Prince John Mayaki, described the streaming as an open conversation that would outline his manifesto to the people, particularly youths.

He said it was part of the campaign’s adaptations to accommodate the changes occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic.

Ize-Iyamu said: “As we intensify pressure on the Edo State Government to take responsible actions to protect our people against COVID-19, we, the APC, know that campaigns for this election season must be different.

“Before now, our internal party processes have been adapted to accommodate health and regulatory guidelines and ensure that we do not compromise the health of our people or present them a choice between exercising their franchise and safety. That must continue even as we begin open campaigns across the state.

“As part of our adaptations, we are starting an online series focused on my SIMPLE agenda. This series will be streamed live weekly on my social media platforms and specifically targeted at the teeming youth at home and in the diaspora.

“What we intend to achieve with this is to further acquaint the people with my manifesto and policy initiatives designed to tackle the challenges neglected and incompetently managed by the failed incumbent administration of Governor Godwin Obaseki. It will also offer a platform for open conversations in a safe and responsible manner.

“Although, we have decided that this be driven by the youth wing of the campaign, I will be featuring weekly to explain the agenda and engage our people.”

He said he knew that the September 19 election held special importance for youths and the result would be largely determined by them.

Ize-Iyamu encouraged everyone to participate in the conversation, saying he would highlight his plans to create real jobs, unlike the unfulfilled 200,000 jobs promise of Obaseki.

He stressed that he would ensure true empowerment, a safe and conducive environment for youths’ creativity to thrive and attract global investments.

