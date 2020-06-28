As Edo State prepares to elect its governor on Sept. 19, the National Conscience Party (NCP) candidate, Pastor Peter Omoragbon, has pledged massive transformation through a 10-care programme, if elected.

Omoragbon made this pledge in his acceptance letter entitled: ”No Retreat, No Surrender” made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Abuja.

Omoragbon, who is the Director for International Liaison Nigerian Nurses Charitable Association, UK, said the 10-care programmes were Food care, Housing Care, Energy care, Transport Care, Health care, Security Care, Employment Care, Education Care and Water Care.

He said that history had been repeated as the delegates of his great party, NCP overwhelmingly voted him as the Party’s flag bearer for the election.

“In 2016, I was on the ballot with the current outgoing governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, and Pastor Ize Iyamu,” he noted.

Omoragbon, who had served as the Permanent Representative to the UN and Executive President, Nurses Across the Borders Humanitarian Initiative, said his experience had positioned him to govern the state.

He said he also served as a member of the Board, Conference of NGOS in Conservative Status with the United Nations (CONGO) from 2011 to 2017, and General Secretary of the Steering Committee, Regional Committee for Africa – CONGO.

“Nigeria and Edo can boast of countless intelligent and resourceful people to choose from, both home and abroad.

“That is why people like us will never cease to present ourselves to people of Edo whenever the opportunity calls for it, as the best alternative.

“I have fully accepted my party’s nomination and present myself to you as that alternative.

“I have served the country as a qualified nurse since 1983 till date (both in Nigeria and the Diaspora), and meritoriously retired from the civil service in Nigeria with no blemish.

“Today, I get my honest monthly pension from the state as a mark of service and not from the stolen common wealth of the state,” he said.

Omoragbon, however, pledged that he would serve the people with transparency, accountability and fear of God.

“I do not have any money to share to any godfathers or godmothers so as to buy my way into a party to become its candidate.

“What I have is the name of God Almighty whom I fear and serve, and my conscience to honestly serve you as your humble servant with all sincerity of purpose.

“I shall lead with all transparency and accountability.

“I can assure you that, if voted into power in September, every income of the state that has not been properly utilised by anyone will be accounted for, under extant laws in the country.

“The National Conscience Party is the Party for the masses and of the masses. It is the only party in Nigeria that candidates do not pay any money to pick tickets to contest elections.

“That is where the corruption starts from, when you purchase a ticket to the tune of millions of naira, it is an open invitation to embezzle the state resources, if voted,” he said.

Omoragbon also promised to publish the plans and programmes for the people during the electioneering for them to make their choice. (NAN)

